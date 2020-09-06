3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds

On Sunday evening, three Katyusha rockets landed within Baghdad International Airport grounds, according to Iraqi Security Media Cell.



One of the three rockets hit a parking garage at the airport, damaging four vehicles belonging to civilians, according to the cell's statement.



The rockets were launched from Zaytoon area of the town of Abu Ghraib, which neighbours the airport. Abu Ghraib lies approximately 25 miles (40 kilometres) west of the Iraqi capital, the statement added.