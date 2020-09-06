Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Sunday، 06 September 2020 08:31 PM

Iran's AEOI says uranium enrichment level undisturbed in violation of deals

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)'s spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi stressed that Iran's uranium enrichment activity was not disturbed, and the AEOI is expanding the fuel plant's primary facilities with a new hall to transfer the enrichment process there from a pilot building.


On July 2, the AEOI announced an "incident" had occurred at an industrial shed under construction in Natanz, without causing casualties or disrupting ongoing activity in the facilities.


On August 24, Kamalvandi announced the explosion in the Natanz complex was an act of "sabotage." Enditem

