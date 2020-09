Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) claims the elements behind the blast at the Natanz nuclear facility on July 2 have been identified.

AEOI's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said in an interview with the state TV, Kamalvandi said the Iranian security services "have discovered those responsible and they know the reasons, the method employed and how it was done."

The official refused to reveal further details since the issue is still being investigated.