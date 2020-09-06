Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 06 September 2020 04:35 PM

2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad

download
 A security member and a civilian were wounded in a roadside bomb exploded near a convoy of trucks belonging to the U.S.-led coalition forces in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.

The attack took place in Shula neighborhood in northwestern Baghdad on Saturday night when the roadside bomb went off near a vehicle belonging to an Iraqi security company contracted with the international coalition to escort its trucks in Iraq, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a brief statement.

The blast resulted in the wounding of a security member from the Iraqi company and a civilian, the statement said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but unidentified militant groups have frequently targeted civilian convoys contracted to the U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq, which usually travel from neighboring Kuwait to the coalition bases in central and northern Iraq.

The attacks came as the Iraqi-U.S. relations have witnessed a tension since Jan. 3 when a U.S. drone struck a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the ISIS militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.
Related Stories
Read
7

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

6

Kurdistan rports new 574 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:06 AM

5

Iraq confirms more than 3650 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:03 AM

4

SDF Expects International Intervention If Turkey Attacks NE Syria: Official 06 September 2020 11:59 PM

3

Barzani Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil 06 September 2020 11:58 PM

1

AUK Mobilizes Second Shipment of Medical Aid to Kurdistan 06 September 2020 11:49 PM

1

Iraqi Embassy in Ankara Closes Down over Suspected COVID-19 Case 06 September 2020 11:22 PM

Comments