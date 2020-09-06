Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons

Iraqi security forces arrested 13 people late on Saturday who were suspected of carrying illegal arms in operations in Baghdad and Basra.



For years, the government has faced a major challenge to rein in armed militias and keep weapons under state control.



“Ten individuals were arrested in Basra, who were suspected of carrying heavy weaponry, after a security operation was launched to raid and inspect various areas in the city,” armed forces spokesman Yehia Rasool said on Twitter.



Security forces raided the eastern Baghdad area of Hussainia Al Mamal at 4am, seizing dozens of light and medium weapons, he said.



Three men were arrested in the Iraqi capital and were charged with possession of “medium weapons and illegal vehicles”.



“The government and security forces will deal with those who attempt to threaten the security of citizens and we will not tolerate this,” Mr Rasool said.



