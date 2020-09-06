Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
Sunday، 06 September 2020 04:30 PM

Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra

The Iraqi army spokesman for the Joint Military Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, said that “armed forces continue to pursue all those who tamper with security and law.”
His statement was made following wide-scope raids carried out Saturday by Iraqi security forces (ISF) in Basra and Baghdad that had witnessed tribal clashes during the past week, causing the death and injury of many.
The government “will strike with an iron hand anyone who tries to tamper with security and order,” Rasool stressed.
On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi stressed the need to confront everything that threatens the security and stability of the country.
“The government has inherited a heavy legacy of uncontrolled weapons and tribal conflicts, which have become a real threat to society,” the PM said during his visit to the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command.
The operations covered Fadhiliya and al-Hosainah that recently saw tribal retaliatory acts.
According to the statement of the Joint Military force, a joint security force launched operations Saturday morning in Fadhiliya to pursue fugitives and seize illegal weapons -- it arrested five wanted suspects based on article (4) on terrorism. One of the suspects opened fire at the security forces and attempted to flee but failed.
Similar military operations were launched in Hosainah in the south of Baghdad. They resulted in arresting three over possession of weapons and illegal vehicles.
