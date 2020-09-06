Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 September 2020
Breaking
Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria Iraq hospitals fear 'losing control' as coronavirus cases surge Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 06 September 2020 12:19 AM

German gov't rejects death penalty against Iranian wrestler

german flag

There are growing fears expressed by Iranian human rights activists on Saturday that the Islamic Republic may immediately execute the decorated wrestler Navid Afkari after the authorities placed him in solitary confinement, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Germany’s foreign ministry told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday that Iran’s regime should not execute Afkari.

 

“The federal government rejects the death penalty under all circumstances and regardless of the crime,” the foreign ministry wrote, adding that “The federal foreign office therefore appeals to Iran in talks to refrain from the practice of execution, to ensure fair and constitutional procedures and addresses this in particular with the imposition and execution of the death penalty against minors, with which Iran violates international obligations."

Related Stories
Read
wrestler

Iranian authorities hide wrestler Afkari over death sentence: activist 06 September 2020 12:15 AM

2258376-175404603

Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib 05 September 2020 11:09 PM

EhLQfbsX0AESN3n

Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali 05 September 2020 10:55 PM

توترات-بين-الأمن-العسكري-والدفاع-الوطني-بدير-الزور

ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria 05 September 2020 09:01 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic: President Rouhani 05 September 2020 05:40 PM

Iran flags

Iran schools re-open despite concerns over spread of virus 05 September 2020 05:36 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iranian resistance warns of authorities' false reporting on COVID-19 04 September 2020 05:36 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran reports over 22,000 deaths due to coronavirus 04 September 2020 05:34 PM

Comments