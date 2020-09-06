German gov't rejects death penalty against Iranian wrestler

There are growing fears expressed by Iranian human rights activists on Saturday that the Islamic Republic may immediately execute the decorated wrestler Navid Afkari after the authorities placed him in solitary confinement, the Jerusalem Post reported.



Germany’s foreign ministry told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday that Iran’s regime should not execute Afkari.

“The federal government rejects the death penalty under all circumstances and regardless of the crime,” the foreign ministry wrote, adding that “The federal foreign office therefore appeals to Iran in talks to refrain from the practice of execution, to ensure fair and constitutional procedures and addresses this in particular with the imposition and execution of the death penalty against minors, with which Iran violates international obligations."