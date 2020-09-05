Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 September 2020
Breaking
Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria Iraq hospitals fear 'losing control' as coronavirus cases surge Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 05 September 2020 11:56 PM

Forbes: Iraq latest Middle East country to modernize old tanks

tankers

Over the summer, Iraq unveiled its domestically-built Khafil-1 tank. The tank is a heavily modified and modernized version of the vintage T-55/Type 59 tanks that have long been in the Iraqi Army’s arsenal, Paul Iddon of Forbes reported.


The Khafil-1 has a new and smaller turret and more modern reactive armor to protect its crew from RPGs or anti-tank missiles, a crucially important feature for the kind of conflicts the Iraqi Army fights, and a remote-controlled machine gun.

 

By extensively modernizing its T-55/Type 59s to more adequately deal with the kind of threats its forces will most likely face for the foreseeable future, Baghdad has undoubtedly prolonged the lifespan and usage of what are otherwise very antiquated tanks.


Other states in the Middle East have modernized and upgraded their older tanks for similar reasons.


For example, Egypt has a large arsenal of vintage T-54/55 and T-62s, many of which it has in storage. Cairo successfully prolonged the life of some of its T-54s by heavily modifying them and making a new variant called the Ramses II.

 

The Ramses II is a T-54 outfitted with both the engine and gun of the American M60, of which Egypt operates well over 1,000 of to this day.


Iran has also modified and built its own version of various tanks for years now. Beginning in 1996, it began building the Zulfiqar family of tanks. Three versions have been built to date. Iran likely developed the tank from components of older American M60 Patton and Russian T-72 tanks, both of which Iran has operated over the years. 

The tank also bears a striking resemblance to the U.S. M1 Abrams tank, which Iran has never possessed. One overview of the Zulfiqar 3 noted that the layout is also very similar. 


Other Iranian tanks borrow heavily from the design of foreign armor. For example, Iran’s Mobarez tank is an upgraded domestically-built variant of the British Chieftain tank, of which Iran operated several since the 1970s.

Related Stories
Read
AI

Sexual abuse, electric shocks: How Iran treated 2019 protests prisoners, AI tells 03 September 2020 01:22 AM

44

Iraq’s Crude Oil Exports Drop In August 02 September 2020 01:16 PM

33

Iran’s influence in Iraq strong despite regime fears 02 September 2020 12:57 PM

232182020_137a5c36-2e61-4872-8f0b-6ab2917c4ed4

'Hussein symbol of liberation, coexistence': what president said on Ashura? 30 August 2020 09:36 PM

2

Pro-Kurdish HDP Planning Massive Protests across Turkey 29 August 2020 08:29 PM

iraqi-protest-tableau

Killing peaceful activists in Iraq random? 28 August 2020 02:59 PM

us

US intelligence has documents revealing Iranian involvement in 2012 Benghazi attacks: NY Post 25 August 2020 12:14 AM

2020-637332952019496791-949

Basra killings undermine Iraqi PM's efforts to rein in militias 22 August 2020 03:03 PM

Comments