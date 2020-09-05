Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 05 September 2020
Saturday، 05 September 2020 11:32 PM

Egyptian Health Ministry sends medical aid to Iraq amid COVID-19 crisis

Egypt has sent a military plane carrying urgent preventive medical aid and supplies to Iraq on Saturday, announced Iraqi ambassador in Cairo and Iraqi permanent representative to the Arab League Dr. Ahmed Nayef Al-Dulaimi, Egypt Today reported.

In a media remarks he gave at the airport before taking off the military plane, he praised President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s efforts in supporting the Iraqi people to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The aid shipment included more than 14 tons of medicines and medical supplies such as medical masks, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

It was agreed on July 5, 2020 that Egypt would send urgent medical aid to Iraq to face the novel coronavirus.
