Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq

The Ambassador of Iraq in Cairo and its permanent representative to the League of Arab States, Dr. Ahmed Nayef Al-Dulaimi, announced Saturday that Cairo has sent a military plane carrying urgent preventive medical aid and supplies to Iraq.



Dulaimi said that the Egyptian shipment reflects solidarity with the government and people of Iraq, in support of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, which all countries of the world are suffering from.



“The Egyptian government, headed by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, is always proactive in providing support and assistance to all brotherly and friendly countries, including Iraq, especially under current circumstances, Dulaimi said at one of the military airports in Iraq.