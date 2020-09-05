Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs

Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) announced on Saturday the arrest of two people in possession of 25 kilograms of illegal drugs.



A statement by the KRSC explained that the two suspects were from Shar Bazher town of Sulaimaniya province, from which they had brought the illegal shipment to the capital Erbil.



An investigation was has been launched into the issue, the press release said, adding that the operation was made in cooperations with the department of anti-drugs of Haji Omaran border crossing.