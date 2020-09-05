ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria

Reliable sources have informed the Syrian Observatory that a joint group of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), National Defence Forces (NDF), and military security in Al-Mayadeen city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor have closed all entrances of the market of Al-Maydeen city.



The security group encircled a military vehicle with the IRGC logo on it, carrying five members dressed in IRGC military uniform. The group disarmed the members and arrested them, and it was found later that these members were ISIS cells who came from the desert in disguise to buy food and some other supplies from the market.



According to SOHR sources, these members had entered Al-Mayadeen city previously from the desert, acting as members of IRGC, in which they did shopping and returned to their positions in the desert.





Copy Related Stories Iraq arrests Syrian terror cell crossing border, carrying explosive materials