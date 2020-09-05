Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 September 2020
Breaking
Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria Iraq hospitals fear 'losing control' as coronavirus cases surge Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 05 September 2020 09:01 PM

ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria

توترات-بين-الأمن-العسكري-والدفاع-الوطني-بدير-الزور
Reliable sources have informed the Syrian Observatory that a joint group of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), National Defence Forces (NDF), and military security in Al-Mayadeen city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor have closed all entrances of the market of Al-Maydeen city.

The security group encircled a military vehicle with the IRGC logo on it, carrying five members dressed in IRGC military uniform. The group disarmed the members and arrested them, and it was found later that these members were ISIS cells who came from the desert in disguise to buy food and some other supplies from the market.

According to SOHR sources, these members had entered Al-Mayadeen city previously from the desert, acting as members of IRGC, in which they did shopping and returned to their positions in the desert.

Related Stories
Read
german flag

German gov't rejects death penalty against Iranian wrestler 06 September 2020 12:19 AM

wrestler

Iranian authorities hide wrestler Afkari over death sentence: activist 06 September 2020 12:15 AM

2258376-175404603

Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib 05 September 2020 11:09 PM

EhLQfbsX0AESN3n

Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali 05 September 2020 10:55 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic: President Rouhani 05 September 2020 05:40 PM

Iran flags

Iran schools re-open despite concerns over spread of virus 05 September 2020 05:36 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iranian resistance warns of authorities' false reporting on COVID-19 04 September 2020 05:36 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran reports over 22,000 deaths due to coronavirus 04 September 2020 05:34 PM

Comments