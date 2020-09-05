Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 September 2020
Breaking
Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria Iraq hospitals fear 'losing control' as coronavirus cases surge Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 05 September 2020 05:40 PM

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic: President Rouhani

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani bemoaned Iran’s friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and breaking crippling sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

He also said that if the United States had a “bit of humanity or brain,” it would have lifted sanctions on Iran for the duration of the health crisis. 


Iran, with over 380,000 registered cases and over 22,000 deaths from the coronavirus, is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East. 


“Over the past months since the coronavirus arrived in our country... no one came to our help,” Rouhani said in remarks broadcast live on Iranian state television. 

If the United States “had a bit of humanity and brain,” he said, it would have offered to “lift the sanctions for a year because of the coronavirus.” 
But the United States “is far more heartless and evil than those things,” he added. 


Instead, it “imposed new sanctions and pressures on us over these past seven months of coronavirus,” Rouhani said. 


At the same time, he said, “not a single friendly country told us that in this time of coronavirus and hardship and for the sake of humanity ‘we will stand up to America’” and do business with Iran despite threats of U.S. retaliation. 

The United States has threatened to impose sanctions on whoever conducts business with Iran. 


The sanctions are part of the U.S. effort to slash Iranian revenues after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Related Stories
Read
german flag

German gov't rejects death penalty against Iranian wrestler 06 September 2020 12:19 AM

wrestler

Iranian authorities hide wrestler Afkari over death sentence: activist 06 September 2020 12:15 AM

2258376-175404603

Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib 05 September 2020 11:09 PM

EhLQfbsX0AESN3n

Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali 05 September 2020 10:55 PM

توترات-بين-الأمن-العسكري-والدفاع-الوطني-بدير-الزور

ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria 05 September 2020 09:01 PM

Iran flags

Iran schools re-open despite concerns over spread of virus 05 September 2020 05:36 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iranian resistance warns of authorities' false reporting on COVID-19 04 September 2020 05:36 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran reports over 22,000 deaths due to coronavirus 04 September 2020 05:34 PM

Comments