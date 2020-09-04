Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 05 September 2020
Friday، 04 September 2020 06:39 PM

Iraq, Ukraine discuss armament, counter-terrorism

Iraqi Defense Minister Jumah Inad on Thursday discussed with the Ukrainian government joint cooperation in several fields, including arming and combating terrorism.

A statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense stated, "The visit aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between Iraq and Ukraine in the areas of training, armament and combating terrorism, and to discuss cooperation in issues of common interest, especially with regard to the development of the Iraqi military establishment."

The Iraqi delegation headed by the Minister of Defense discussed with the Ukrainian government "common issues between the two friendly countries and ways to develop them."
