Saleh hosts luncheon in honor of French president

President Barham Salih hosted Thursday at the Baghdad Palace a luncheon in the honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and the delegation accompanying him.



The President, during the luncheon which was attended by Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, Head of the Federal Supreme Court, Judge Medhat Al-Mahmoud, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, as well as high-ranking officials of the two sides, stated that it is an important event for us as Iraqis.

We are gathering here today to welcome our dear guest French President Emmanuel Macron. We underscore the importance of Iraqi- French relations as we look forward to enhancing them.



The President highlighted that the visit is a message of attention which means that consideration needs to be given to Iraq. Therefore, we highly appreciate this visit.



He wished that Macron's visit would produce effective and good results to enhance the interests of the two friendly peoples.