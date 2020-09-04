Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 05 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 04 September 2020 05:41 PM

Saleh hosts luncheon in honor of French president

0392020_19292020_118763933_1034536710353593_7812771096289188180_n

President Barham Salih hosted Thursday at the Baghdad Palace a luncheon in the honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and the delegation accompanying him.


The President, during the luncheon which was attended by Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, Head of the Federal Supreme Court, Judge Medhat Al-Mahmoud, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, as well as high-ranking officials of the two sides, stated that it is an important event for us as Iraqis.

 

We are gathering here today to welcome our dear guest French President Emmanuel Macron. We underscore the importance of Iraqi- French relations as we look forward to enhancing them.


The President highlighted that the visit is a message of attention which means that consideration needs to be given to Iraq. Therefore, we highly appreciate this visit.


He wished that Macron's visit would produce effective and good results to enhance the interests of the two friendly peoples.

Related Stories
Read
jumah

Iraq, Ukraine discuss armament, counter-terrorism 04 September 2020 06:39 PM

coronavirus 123

Iraq continues to suffer coronavirus surge, reports over 5,000 new cases 04 September 2020 05:39 PM

222

Kurdistan President Meets with Turkish FM in Ankara 04 September 2020 04:31 PM

22222

Kurdish Photojournalist Killed in Blast Targeting Iraqi Army 04 September 2020 04:26 PM

2222

KRG Resumes Full-Capacity Office Operation under Strict Health Measures 04 September 2020 04:22 PM

22

BCF, HPIC Deliver Medical Aid to Syrian Kurdistan 04 September 2020 04:04 PM

macron saleh

Macron voices France's support to Iraq's fight against ISIS 03 September 2020 11:15 PM

un1

Ex-UN official charged with lying to FBI about rape in Iraq 03 September 2020 11:07 PM

Comments