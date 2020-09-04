Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 05 September 2020
Friday، 04 September 2020 04:38 PM

NATO demands Moscow submit to international probe into Navalny poisoning

Nato ambassadors have called on Russia to cooperate fully with an international investigation into the alleged use of chemical agents to poison Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the Brussels Times reported.


The call was made today after a meeting of the North Atlantic Council – a body made up of ambassadors of the Nato member states to the organisation, and comes at the demand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

 

Navalny is currently in hospital in Berlin, where he was airlifted after collapsing on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow last week. According to Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, the German doctors have “proof beyond doubt” that the chemical agent Novichok was used in what he described as “an appalling assassination attempt”.

