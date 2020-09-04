Kurdistan President Meets with Turkish FM in Ankara

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Ankara on Friday where he was received by the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss a range of issues.



Barzani is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later the day.



Kurdistan Region president’s trip to Ankara comes after hist visit to Baghdad earlier this week were he met with top Iraqi officials and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting the Iraqi capital as part of his fist official trip to the country.



Barzani is accompanied by a number of senior officials and advisors during his visit to Ankara.



Erbil-Ankara relations is expected to dominated the discussions between the Kurdish and Turkish leaders.