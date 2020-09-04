Kurdish Photojournalist Killed in Blast Targeting Iraqi Army

A Kurdish photojournalist was killed on Thursday in a roadside bomb blast targeting a unit of the Iraqi Army in north of Iraq.



Hakim Mazin was a well-known photographer who worked with the media department of the Iraqi Army and played a key role in documenting the war against the IS between 2014 and 2017.



A family member said that Hakim Mazin was invited by the 91st Brigade of the Iraqi Army to join the forces during an operation against IS in the deserts between Salahaddin and Diyala provinces.



The roadside bombing had chopped Mazin’s leg and he later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Baghdad.