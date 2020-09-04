Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 05 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 04 September 2020 04:26 PM

Kurdish Photojournalist Killed in Blast Targeting Iraqi Army

22222
A Kurdish photojournalist was killed on Thursday in a roadside bomb blast targeting a unit of the Iraqi Army in north of Iraq.

Hakim Mazin was a well-known photographer who worked with the media department of the Iraqi Army and played a key role in documenting the war against the  IS between 2014 and 2017.

A family member said that Hakim Mazin was invited by the 91st Brigade of the Iraqi Army to join the forces during an operation against IS in the deserts between Salahaddin and Diyala provinces.

The roadside bombing had chopped Mazin’s leg and he later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Baghdad.
Related Stories
Read
jumah

Iraq, Ukraine discuss armament, counter-terrorism 04 September 2020 06:39 PM

0392020_19292020_118763933_1034536710353593_7812771096289188180_n

Saleh hosts luncheon in honor of French president 04 September 2020 05:41 PM

coronavirus 123

Iraq continues to suffer coronavirus surge, reports over 5,000 new cases 04 September 2020 05:39 PM

222

Kurdistan President Meets with Turkish FM in Ankara 04 September 2020 04:31 PM

2222

KRG Resumes Full-Capacity Office Operation under Strict Health Measures 04 September 2020 04:22 PM

22

BCF, HPIC Deliver Medical Aid to Syrian Kurdistan 04 September 2020 04:04 PM

macron saleh

Macron voices France's support to Iraq's fight against ISIS 03 September 2020 11:15 PM

un1

Ex-UN official charged with lying to FBI about rape in Iraq 03 September 2020 11:07 PM

Comments