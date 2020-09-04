KRG Resumes Full-Capacity Office Operation under Strict Health Measures

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) decided on Thursday to resume operations of public offices with full capacity, but under strict health measures.



Jotiar Adil, a spokesperson for the KRG, said in a statement that the public servants are expected to return to the office on Sunday, September 6, and work from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.



However, they should adhere to the health measures taken by the Interior Ministry in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the region, he added.



A total of 30,535 people across the Kurdistan Region has so far tested positive for the coronavirus since early March. At least 19,378 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 1,148 others died.