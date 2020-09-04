Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 05 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 04 September 2020 04:22 PM

KRG Resumes Full-Capacity Office Operation under Strict Health Measures

2222
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) decided on Thursday to resume operations of public offices with full capacity, but under strict health measures.

Jotiar Adil, a spokesperson for the KRG, said in a statement that the public servants are expected to return to the office on Sunday, September 6, and work from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

However, they should adhere to the health measures taken by the Interior Ministry in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the region, he added.

A total of 30,535 people across the Kurdistan Region has so far tested positive for the coronavirus since early March. At least 19,378 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 1,148 others died.
Related Stories
Read
jumah

Iraq, Ukraine discuss armament, counter-terrorism 04 September 2020 06:39 PM

0392020_19292020_118763933_1034536710353593_7812771096289188180_n

Saleh hosts luncheon in honor of French president 04 September 2020 05:41 PM

coronavirus 123

Iraq continues to suffer coronavirus surge, reports over 5,000 new cases 04 September 2020 05:39 PM

222

Kurdistan President Meets with Turkish FM in Ankara 04 September 2020 04:31 PM

22222

Kurdish Photojournalist Killed in Blast Targeting Iraqi Army 04 September 2020 04:26 PM

22

BCF, HPIC Deliver Medical Aid to Syrian Kurdistan 04 September 2020 04:04 PM

macron saleh

Macron voices France's support to Iraq's fight against ISIS 03 September 2020 11:15 PM

un1

Ex-UN official charged with lying to FBI about rape in Iraq 03 September 2020 11:07 PM

Comments