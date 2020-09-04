Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 05 September 2020
Friday، 04 September 2020 04:04 PM

BCF, HPIC Deliver Medical Aid to Syrian Kurdistan

22
The Kurdish Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) in cooperations with Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) delivered a shipment of medical supplies to the Syrian Kurdistan on Thursday.

Several trucks loaded with much-needed health supplies for adults, as well as children, were sent to northeastern Syria, BCF representative Ahmed Abdo said in a statement, explaining that the aid included allergy medicine, anti-inflammatory drugs, and painkillers, according to Kurdistan 24.

The medical supplies had been requested by the Kurdish Red Crescent, Abdo noted.

The shipment was received and unloaded by the Kurdish Red Crescent workers right after it entered Syria through the border crossing of Simelka.

"The @BarzaniCF and Health Partners International of Canada (@HPICanada) delivered a shipment of medical supplies to northeast Syria (Rojava)," the BCF media office wrote on Twitter.
