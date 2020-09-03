Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 04 September 2020
Thursday، 03 September 2020 11:15 PM

Macron voices France's support to Iraq's fight against ISIS

macron saleh

French President Emmanuel Macron, on his first official visit to Iraq, pledged support to the country’s new government in its fight against ISIS, amid concerns over the militant group’s resurgence as the U.S. cuts its troops there, Wall Street Journal reported.

“We remain committed because the battle against terrorist ISIS continues,” Macron said Wednesday in a news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, referring to Islamic State by another name.

 

“But this must happen in the framework of agreements and protocols that respect Iraqi sovereignty,” he said.

