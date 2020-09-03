Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 04 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 03 September 2020 09:54 PM

Pompeo announces sanctioning 11 businesses for helping Iran export oil products

iran oil
The US imposed sanctions on 11 businesses on Thursday, which it accused of helping Iran bypass a ban on oil exports, Arab News reported.
The US Treasury said it had designated six entities in various countries for supporting Triliance Petrochemical, a company already sanctioned for selling petroleum products.
The State Department also imposed sanctions on five entities and three people for “knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “Iran must stop exploiting its natural resources to fund terror and destruction across the region.”
Related Stories
Read
WHO

Pompeo: WHO failed to declare independence from Chinese Communist Party 03 September 2020 10:16 PM

5f4f80b07ed0ee001e25cee8

As Iranian wrestler senteneced to death, Ex US intel head urges probing incident 03 September 2020 10:00 PM

israel plane

El Al to fly first cargo flight to Dubai by an Israeli carrier 03 September 2020 04:23 PM

طائرات-اسرائيلية-750x430

Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria 03 September 2020 04:16 PM

Syria

Presumed Israeli strikes kill 16 pro-Iran fighters in Syria 03 September 2020 04:15 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraq remains a battlefield despite Al-Kadhimi’s efforts 03 September 2020 04:12 PM

photo_verybig_190417

Amnesty International reveals Iran's violations against 2019 protesters 03 September 2020 01:19 AM

sisi

UAE-Israel deal step to Middle East peace: Egypt’s Sisi 02 September 2020 10:33 PM

Comments