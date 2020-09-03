Pompeo announces sanctioning 11 businesses for helping Iran export oil products

The US imposed sanctions on 11 businesses on Thursday, which it accused of helping Iran bypass a ban on oil exports, Arab News reported.

The US Treasury said it had designated six entities in various countries for supporting Triliance Petrochemical, a company already sanctioned for selling petroleum products.

The State Department also imposed sanctions on five entities and three people for “knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “Iran must stop exploiting its natural resources to fund terror and destruction across the region.”