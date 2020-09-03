Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 04 September 2020
Thursday، 03 September 2020 06:23 PM

Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755

 The Iraqi health ministry on Thursday reported 4,755 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the disease, bringing the total nationwide infections to 247,039.

It also reported 74 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 7,275, while 3,552 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 187,757.

The new cases were recorded after 23,029 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,670,483 tests have been carried out, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Ali al-Husseini, a member of the health crisis committee in Baghdad, said in a press release that "coexisting with the pandemic has become a reality, and the spread of the disease is no more posing a threat for the citizens."

The COVID-19 has become "weaker" despite the increase of the infections, and the situation can be controlled by adhering to the health preventive measures such as wearing masks and keeping social distancing, al-Husseini said.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
