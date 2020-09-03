Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 04 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 03 September 2020 05:00 PM

ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties

isis
On Thursday, ISIS terrorist group waged an attack against Iraqi security forces in western Anbar province, leaving at least five casualties.

A security source confirmed to several local media outlets that in a sudden attack, late at night, the Islamic State targeted the border guards’ headquarters in the Makr al-Naam region, near the Iraq-Saudi Arabia borderline, killing two policemen and wounding another three soldiers.

In the past few weeks, the ISIS has escalated its insurgent attacks, especially outside cities, using guerrilla warfare methods following its defeat in 2017.

Senior Iraqi officials say the ISIS  continues to be a threat in many areas that were under its control during its takeover of large territories in the country six years ago.
Iraqi Security Forces recently launched a new military sweep and capture operation in the “Wadi Houran” area in the border town of Al-Qaim, as part of military campaigns included in the vast areas to take down ISIS members.

The Iraqi army has stated several times that the sprawling and rugged area is a stronghold of the terrorist group’s remnants.

Elsewhere, eyewitnesses and a security source confirmed that a Katyusha rocket targeted a security company headquarters in Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, next to Al-Karkh in Baghdad.
Related Stories
Read
macron saleh

Macron voices France's support to Iraq's fight against ISIS 03 September 2020 11:15 PM

un1

Ex-UN official charged with lying to FBI about rape in Iraq 03 September 2020 11:07 PM

3

Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 03 September 2020 06:23 PM

042fb542370e9f96f6b336f57161cea5

Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq 03 September 2020 06:20 PM

Mosul Airport

France says ready to rebuild Mosul airport 03 September 2020 04:53 PM

missile

British security company hit by a missile attack in Baghdad 03 September 2020 04:29 PM

opec

Iraq denies it was seeking exemption from OPEC+ oil cuts: ministry 02 September 2020 10:29 PM

b603cee775c343b99add879be1e0b04a-b603cee775c343b99add879be1e0b04a-e151b03b43a64fb790de9c6f78582e6d-cfd75

Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit 02 September 2020 06:01 PM

Comments