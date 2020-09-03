ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties

On Thursday, ISIS terrorist group waged an attack against Iraqi security forces in western Anbar province, leaving at least five casualties.



A security source confirmed to several local media outlets that in a sudden attack, late at night, the Islamic State targeted the border guards’ headquarters in the Makr al-Naam region, near the Iraq-Saudi Arabia borderline, killing two policemen and wounding another three soldiers.



In the past few weeks, the ISIS has escalated its insurgent attacks, especially outside cities, using guerrilla warfare methods following its defeat in 2017.



Senior Iraqi officials say the ISIS continues to be a threat in many areas that were under its control during its takeover of large territories in the country six years ago.

Iraqi Security Forces recently launched a new military sweep and capture operation in the “Wadi Houran” area in the border town of Al-Qaim, as part of military campaigns included in the vast areas to take down ISIS members.



The Iraqi army has stated several times that the sprawling and rugged area is a stronghold of the terrorist group’s remnants.



Elsewhere, eyewitnesses and a security source confirmed that a Katyusha rocket targeted a security company headquarters in Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, next to Al-Karkh in Baghdad.

