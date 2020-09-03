Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 04 September 2020
Iraq's daily increase of COVID-19 hits new record of 4,755 Mysterious causes for massive amount of dead fish in Iraq ISIS attacks Iraqi border guards in Anbar, leaves 5 casualties Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday
Thursday، 03 September 2020 04:53 PM

France says ready to rebuild Mosul airport

Mosul Airport
France has expressed readiness to rebuild the Mosul airport, the French Chargé d'Affairs to Baghdad, Jean Noble said on Thursday.

A statement by the Ministry of Transport said Minister Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli, discussed with the French Chargé d'Affairs, Jean Noble, the work of French companies in the country and the suspended train project.

"It was agreed in advance with the Ministry of Planning regarding the work of the French Alstom Company and the transfer of the project from the Municipality of Baghdad and the Provincial Council to the Ministry of Transport," the statement said.

Al-Shibli expressed his hope "for the French side to support Iraqi Airways."

For his part, Jean Noel expressed his "welcome and readiness to provide support for Iraq in the transport sector for the ministry to improve it and overcome the obstacles and difficulties it faces to match transportation in all countries of the world."
