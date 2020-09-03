France says ready to rebuild Mosul airport

France has expressed readiness to rebuild the Mosul airport, the French Chargé d'Affairs to Baghdad, Jean Noble said on Thursday.



A statement by the Ministry of Transport said Minister Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli, discussed with the French Chargé d'Affairs, Jean Noble, the work of French companies in the country and the suspended train project.



"It was agreed in advance with the Ministry of Planning regarding the work of the French Alstom Company and the transfer of the project from the Municipality of Baghdad and the Provincial Council to the Ministry of Transport," the statement said.



Al-Shibli expressed his hope "for the French side to support Iraqi Airways."



For his part, Jean Noel expressed his "welcome and readiness to provide support for Iraq in the transport sector for the ministry to improve it and overcome the obstacles and difficulties it faces to match transportation in all countries of the world."