Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights SOHR confirmed that airstrikes, executed this dawn by unidentified jets but believed to be Israeli, pounded positions of Iranian forces and Iranian-backed militias in Al-Thallathat area in Al-Bokamal desert in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. SOHR activists have documented the killing of nine Iranian-backed militiamen, in addition to injuries to others due to this attack.



SOHR sources have just reported that unidentified jets, believed to be Israeli, struck at dawn a position of the Iraqi Hezbollah about five km away from Qallat Al-Rahbah on the outskirts of Al-Mayadeen city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.



The attack left seven militiamen of the Iraqi Hezbollah dead. The death toll is expected to rise because of the serious injuries of some casualties, in addition to unconfirmed reports about more casualties.



Yesterday, Observatory activists monitored Israeli airstrikes on the perimeter of T4 airbase in the e



astern countryside of Homs, in addition to Iranian positions in the area. The attack was carried out from the airspace of the Syrian desert which is the same airspace of the international coalition.



