Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 03 September 2020
Breaking
Israeli airstrikes | 16 fatalities among Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi Hezbollah in Syria Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 02 September 2020 10:29 PM

Iraq denies it was seeking exemption from OPEC+ oil cuts: ministry

opec

 Iraq said on Wednesday it remained fully committed to the OPEC+ oil supply cut agreement, denying earlier media report that it was seeking an exemption from the reduction pact during the first quarter of 2021, Iraq’s oil ministry spokesman said. 


“The Ministry of Oil would like to categorically deny this baseless statement, and affirm that, to the contrary, Iraq remains fully committed to the April OPEC+ Declaration of Cooperation, and the compensation mechanism agreed to in June,” the spokesman said in a statement. 


Iraq’s compliance with the current oil cuts was above 100% in August, and the Arab OPEC oil producer “will continue to perform at this elevated level, while compensating in August and September for the previous overproduction of 850,000 barrels per day”, according to the OPEC+ agreement, the spokesman said. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar was quoted as saying that he has spoken about the exemption to key OPEC oil ministers in three separate meetings, according to a local newspaper in comments reported by state news agency INA. 


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are currently cutting output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until December to support prices as the coronavirus crisis hammers demand. 


Abdul Jabbar said last month that Iraq would cut its oil production by an additional 400,000 bpd in both August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the three previous months. 

On Wednesday, the Iraqi oil ministry spokesman said that if the full compensation volumes cannot be made by the end of September, Iraq will ask “for an extension of the compensation period to the end of November.” 


A key OPEC+ ministerial panel, known as the JMMC, which monitors compliance with the cuts and advises the OPEC+ group, meets next on Sept. 17.

Related Stories
Read
b603cee775c343b99add879be1e0b04a-b603cee775c343b99add879be1e0b04a-e151b03b43a64fb790de9c6f78582e6d-cfd75

Macron talks nuclear energy and sovereignty during Iraq visit 02 September 2020 06:01 PM

oil bp

Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal next year 02 September 2020 02:31 PM

macron

French President: keen to help guarantee Iraq's security and economic sovereignty 02 September 2020 02:18 PM

macron

Foreign interference main challenge facing Iraq, says France's Macron 02 September 2020 02:16 PM

55

Barzani arrives in Baghdad 02 September 2020 01:21 PM

111111

Macron Holds Top-Level Talks on First Baghdad Visit 02 September 2020 12:39 PM

11111

Kurdistan President, France’s Macron to Meet in Baghdad 02 September 2020 12:36 PM

1111

Two Kurdish Porters Injured by Iranian and Turkish Border Guards 02 September 2020 12:29 PM

Comments