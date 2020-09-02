Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 857,824: AP tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 857,824 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.



At least 25,807,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 16,842,600 are now considered recovered.



The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.



Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.



On Tuesday, 6,262 new deaths and 262,790 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,215 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,090 and India with 1,045.



The US is the worst-hit country with 184,689 deaths from 6,076,281 cases. At least 2,202,663 people have been declared recovered.



After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 122,596 deaths from 3,950,931 cases, India with 66,333 deaths from 3,769,523 cases, Mexico with 65,241 deaths from 606,036 cases, and Britain with 41,504 deaths from 337,168 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 88 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain (62), the United Kingdom (61), and Chile (59).



China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 85,066 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,234 recoveries.



Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 280,367 deaths from 7,437,660 cases, Europe 216,403 deaths from 4,025,582 infections, and the United States and Canada 193,854 deaths from 6,205,463 cases.



Asia reported 99,555 deaths from 5,332,109 cases, the Middle East 36,873 deaths from 1,515,498 cases, Africa 30,065 deaths from 1,261,375 cases, and Oceania 707 deaths from 29,320 cases.



As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.







