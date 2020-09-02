Egypt sends COVID-19 medical assistance to Lebanon

The Egyptian embassy in Beirut extended 550 Remdesivir packages to Lebanon.
In a statement on Wednesday 2/9/2020, the Egyptian Health Ministry sent this medical gift to Lebanon in quick response to the latter's request.
Remdesivir is used within the framework of the coronavirus medical protocol.
The assistance is part of Egypt's continued support to the Lebanese people in this hard time.
