Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Breaking
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 02 September 2020 02:31 PM

Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal next year

oil bp

Iraq is seeking an exemption from an OPEC+ deal curbing oil production during the first quarter of 2021 but will adhere to the cuts over the next three months, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

 

Abdul Jabbar has spoken about the exemption to OPEC oil ministers in three separate meetings, he told a local newspaper in comments reported by state news agency INA. 


“The minister revealed efforts to exempt Iraq from the agreement to cut exports in OPEC and the subject has been broached with the organisation’s oil ministers in three consecutive meetings,” INA said. 


Abdul Jabbar said last month that Iraq would cut its oil production by an additional 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the three previous months. 

That is in addition to the 850,000 bpd it had committed to cut in August and September under an OPEC+ supply pact. 


He said at the time in a joint statement with his Saudi counterpart that Iraq was firmly commitment to the OPEC+ agreement and that it would reach 100% conformity by the beginning of August. 


Iraq’s total exports averaged 2.6 million bpd in August, the ministry said on Tuesday, down from 2.763 bpd in July. 


Exports from Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged 97,000 bpd in August and the average price per barrel was $43.70, the ministry said. 

The semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq is still exporting oil without consulting the Iraqi federal government, Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday. 


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are currently cutting output by 7.7 million bpd to support prices as the coronavirus crisis hammers demand. 


Iraq relies almost entirely on oil for its state revenue.

Related Stories
Read
macron

French President: keen to help guarantee Iraq's security and economic sovereignty 02 September 2020 02:18 PM

macron

Foreign interference main challenge facing Iraq, says France's Macron 02 September 2020 02:16 PM

55

Barzani arrives in Baghdad 02 September 2020 01:21 PM

111111

Macron Holds Top-Level Talks on First Baghdad Visit 02 September 2020 12:39 PM

11111

Kurdistan President, France’s Macron to Meet in Baghdad 02 September 2020 12:36 PM

1111

Two Kurdish Porters Injured by Iranian and Turkish Border Guards 02 September 2020 12:29 PM

bz01-SEP-baghdad-skyline

Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex 01 September 2020 11:35 PM

emmanuel-macron-poland-scaled

France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday 01 September 2020 11:21 PM

Comments