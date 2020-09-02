Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Breaking
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 02 September 2020 01:16 PM

Iraq’s Crude Oil Exports Drop In August

44
Iraq’s crude oil exports fell in August compared to July, as OPEC’s second-largest producer is reducing supply in an attempt to comply with the OPEC+ production cut pact, which it had largely disregarded in previous deals.

Iraq’s crude oil exports in August averaged 2.597 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the previous month, according to early estimates from Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) received by the Shafaq News agency.

In July, Iraq’s total crude oil exports stood at 2.763 million bpd, oil ministry data showed.

In August, Iraq’s crude oil exports of 2.597 million bpd included 2.5 million bpd of exports from the southern oil ports at Basra and another 97,000 bpd of oil exports from Iraq’s northern oilfields through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, SOMO said today.

The average price per barrel of exported Iraqi oil was $43.693.

Iraq’s revenues from its oil exports in August—oil income being the majority of Iraqi budget revenues—were at US$3.517 billion, Iraq’s oil marketing company said.

Oil revenues are critical to Iraq’s budget income, but in recent months OPEC’s second-largest oil producer has come under pressure from its fellow OPEC+ partners led by Saudi Arabia to stop cheating on their production quotas and finally start complying with the OPEC+ agreement.

Iraq promised additional cuts of around 400,000 bpd in August in order to compensate for the lack of compliance with the OPEC+ deal in the previous months.

Iraq, which has been the least compliant member of the OPEC+ production cut pact since it was first launched in January 2017, has been promising for months that it would reduce its oil production and fall in line with its quota—something it hasn’t done since 2017.

Despite the pledges and the reduced exports, Iraq has yet to comply with the production cut deal.
Related Stories
Read
33

Iran’s influence in Iraq strong despite regime fears 02 September 2020 12:57 PM

232182020_137a5c36-2e61-4872-8f0b-6ab2917c4ed4

'Hussein symbol of liberation, coexistence': what president said on Ashura? 30 August 2020 09:36 PM

2

Pro-Kurdish HDP Planning Massive Protests across Turkey 29 August 2020 08:29 PM

iraqi-protest-tableau

Killing peaceful activists in Iraq random? 28 August 2020 02:59 PM

us

US intelligence has documents revealing Iranian involvement in 2012 Benghazi attacks: NY Post 25 August 2020 12:14 AM

2020-637332952019496791-949

Basra killings undermine Iraqi PM's efforts to rein in militias 22 August 2020 03:03 PM

2020-637333691470027186-2

Iraq and Turkey: Will there be war? 18 August 2020 08:58 PM

vaccine

Iraqis skeptical as gov't asks to obtain Russian coronavirus vaccine 13 August 2020 01:44 AM

Comments