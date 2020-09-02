Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Wednesday، 02 September 2020 12:39 PM

Macron Holds Top-Level Talks on First Baghdad Visit

President Emmanuel Macron of France arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday where he is expect to meet with top Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

This is Macron’s first official visit to Iraq, and he has become to most senior official to visit Baghdad since the establishment of the new government of Iraq.

Macron is scheduled to meet with Iraqi president, prime minister, and several other senior government officials and prominent political leaders.

He visited Beirut before flying to Baghdad. It was his second visit since the deadly August 4 that killed about 190 people.

The French president is also scheduled to met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani later the day in Baghdad.
