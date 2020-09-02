Kurdistan President, France’s Macron to Meet in Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to visit Baghdad on Wednesday.



BasNews has learned that the Kurdish leader will hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Iraqi capital.



Macron is visiting Iraq after he concluded his second trip to Lebanon since the devastating Beirut explosion.



Official sources said Macron’s tight schedule did not allow his trip to Erbil, and, therefore, he has invited the Kurdish counterpart for a meeting in Baghdad.