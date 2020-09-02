Two Kurdish Porters Injured by Iranian and Turkish Border Guards



The Iranian, as well as Turkish, border guards on Tuesday left a couple of Kurdish porters injured, a human rights group revealed.



The Turkish border forces opened fire at a group of porters in Khoi city, near Urmia, where they left Saiwandin Kllashi, 35, severely wounded, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



Meanwhile, the Iranian border guards wounded a Kurdish porter identified as Hamid Husseini, 27, who was taken to a Kermanshah hospital for medical treatment.



According to Hengaw agency, at least 31 Kurdish porters have been wounded in the border areas in August.