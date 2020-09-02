Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Breaking
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 02 September 2020 12:29 PM

Two Kurdish Porters Injured by Iranian and Turkish Border Guards

1111

The Iranian, as well as Turkish, border guards on Tuesday left a couple of Kurdish porters injured, a human rights group revealed.

The Turkish border forces opened fire at a group of porters in Khoi city, near Urmia, where they left Saiwandin Kllashi, 35, severely wounded, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.

Meanwhile, the Iranian border guards wounded a Kurdish porter identified as Hamid Husseini, 27, who was taken to a Kermanshah hospital for medical treatment.

According to Hengaw agency, at least 31 Kurdish porters have been wounded in the border areas in August.
Related Stories
Last Modified: Wednesday، 02 September 2020 12:34 PM
Read
oil bp

Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal next year 02 September 2020 02:31 PM

macron

French President: keen to help guarantee Iraq's security and economic sovereignty 02 September 2020 02:18 PM

macron

Foreign interference main challenge facing Iraq, says France's Macron 02 September 2020 02:16 PM

55

Barzani arrives in Baghdad 02 September 2020 01:21 PM

111111

Macron Holds Top-Level Talks on First Baghdad Visit 02 September 2020 12:39 PM

11111

Kurdistan President, France’s Macron to Meet in Baghdad 02 September 2020 12:36 PM

bz01-SEP-baghdad-skyline

Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex 01 September 2020 11:35 PM

emmanuel-macron-poland-scaled

France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday 01 September 2020 11:21 PM

Comments