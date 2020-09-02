Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Wednesday، 02 September 2020 12:25 PM

SDF Finds Two Mass Graves of IS Victims

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have found a couple of mass graves containing victims believed to have been massacred by the IS in Syria's Raqqa, a monitor revealed on Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited "reliable" source as reporting that the SDF's Internal Security Forces discovered the two graves in the village of al-Farhaniah in Ain Issa district, north of Raqqa.

The first grave included 15 bodies while there were 40 others in the second grave, all believed to be troops of the Syrian regime executed by IS jihadists over the past few years.

"The SDF Relations Office handed over the bodies to the regime forces and were transferred to Aleppo military hospital, in order to hand them over to their families after conducting tests and verifying their identities," the Observatory noted.
