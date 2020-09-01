France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday



French officials have said Paris was concerned by a resurgence in Iraq of the ISIS group, which is profiting from political uncertainty in the country and rivalries between Iran and the United States in the region.



The French president will meet with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and President Barham Salih.



It’s expected that the French president will hold talks with influential politicians as well in Baghdad.



On August 27, French Defense Minister Florence Parly held talks in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region.



Unlike most foreign officials visiting Iraq, Macron will not stop over in Erbil and is instead hoping Kurdish leaders will come to Baghdad to meet him.



