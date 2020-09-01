Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Tuesday، 01 September 2020 10:55 PM

UAE reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

The United Arab Emirates recorded over 500 new COVID-19 infections for the second successive day on Tuesday after a rise in cases in the Middle East financial hub. 


The government’s communications office said on Twitter there had been 574 new infections but no deaths in the previous 24 hours, following 541 new infections and two deaths reported a day earlier. 

Schools in the UAE reopened this week, though some will continue with only remote learning after suspected cases among employees, state news agency WAM reported, citing the education ministry. The report did not identify the schools. 


Daily infections are at their highest since 683 cases were recorded on July 5. There have been periodic spikes in cases since daily infections peaked in May. 

Businesses and public venues have reopened since a nationwide curfew was lifted on June 24, and tourism hub Dubai reopened to foreign visitors on July 7. 


A government official said last month a curfew could be reinstated if there were a high number of infections. 


The UAE has recorded 70,805 infections and 384 deaths from the new coronavirus. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths occurred. 

