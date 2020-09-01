Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Breaking
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 01 September 2020 10:52 PM

New U.N. council president stands by dismissal of U.S. sanctions move on Iran

UN

Niger, the U.N. Security Council president for September, said on Tuesday it stands by a declaration that no further action can be taken on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he triggered a 30-day process on Aug. 20 to reimpose all international sanctions on Iran - known as snapback - by lodging a complaint with the council accusing Iran of breaching a 2015 nuclear deal. 

But Indonesia U.N. Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the council president for August, said that he was “not in the position to take further action” because 13 council members had expressed their opposition. 

“We’re staying with this decision... that was stated and announced by the president of the Security Council last month,” said Niger U.N. Ambassador Abdou Abarry, ruling out any move to put forward a draft resolution under the snapback process to extend sanctions relief for Iran. 

But Abarry noted: “Any other member state of the Security Council can do it. The United States themselves can do it.” 

Washington would veto such a resolution, Pompeo posted on Twitter on Thursday, though he did not signal whether the United States would put forward such a text itself. He added that under the snapback process, “if no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20.” 

Thirteen council members argue that Washington’s attempt to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran is void given it is using a process agreed under the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, which the United States quit in 2018. 

The Dominican Republic is the only council member not to have stated a position on the U.S. move. 

Related Stories
Read
534227Image1

Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day 02 September 2020 03:59 PM

cityscape-of-dubai-united-arab-emirates-uae

Saudi Arabia to allow UAE-Israel flights through its airspace 02 September 2020 02:13 PM

111

SDF Finds Two Mass Graves of IS Victims 02 September 2020 12:25 PM

Coronavirus-confirmed-case-file-photo

UAE reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day 01 September 2020 10:55 PM

borell

EU top diplomat in Libya to push for peace talks 01 September 2020 07:38 PM

uae-israel

UAE, Israel will cooperate on financial services, investment 01 September 2020 07:28 PM

macron

Macron tells Lebanese leaders to reform swiftly or face sanctions 01 September 2020 07:19 PM

IRGC: Iran Can Extend Ballistic Missile Range

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles: state media 31 August 2020 11:30 PM

Comments