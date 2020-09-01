Kurdistan Minister of Higher Education Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Researches, Aram Mohammad, confirmed his infection with the new coronavirus.



The minister said in a statement published on his personal Facebook page that his test had come out positive, and that he has put himself in quarantine now.



“I am in a stable condition now, and I have quarantined myself in accordance with the health guidelines,” he said.



Mohammad is the first minister in Kurdistan Region to contract the virus. Previously, several political leaders and government officials were infected.