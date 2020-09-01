IS Attacks Village in Diyala, Kills One Civilian

IS militants once again on Monday night attacked a village in north of Diyala province and killed at least one civilian.



A local official told BasNews the jihadists had this time targeted the village of Nasim, near Sharaban subdistrict of Diyala.



“They randomly fired at civilian houses,” Adnan Mohammed, head of Sharaban Mayor Council said.



At least one resident of the village was killed and another was severely injured, Mohammed confirmed, adding that the jihadists could flee before the arrival of the security forces.