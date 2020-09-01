Iraq COVID-19 Tally Reaches 238,338



The total number of people so far found positive for coronavirus across Iraq has now reached 238,338, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.



At least 3,404 new infections of coronavirus have been confirmed in Iraq since Monday while 81 other individuals lost their lives after contracting COVID-19.



A statement by the ministry, however, explained that 3,871 patients recovered during the same period of time.



The new reports raised the death toll to 7,123, while 180473 people have so far been discharged from the hospital since February.