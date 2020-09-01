Iraq Says It Generated $3.517 Billion from Oil Exports in August

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a statement that it was able to generate $3.517 billion from oil exports in August.



Assim Jihad, a spokesperson for the ministry, said in a statement that Iraq exported 80,494,536 barrels of oil during August, making up an average of 2.597 million barrels per day (bpd).



According to the spokesperson, the average price per barrel was $43.69 last month.



Jihad further explained that Iraq exported 77,505,136 barrels from Basra oilfields as well as 2,989,400 barrels from Kirkuk oilfields.



Iraq's revenue from oil has increased in comparison to the previous month despite the fact it had cut its exports in compliance with an OPEC+ deal in this regard.