Bomb Blast Wounds Several People in Raqqa

A bomb explosion left several people wounded in Syria's Raqqa on Tuesday, a war monitor reported.



The incident took place in Raqqa province, which is under the control of the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



"SOHR activists have reported hearing a loud explosion in Sluk town," the monitor added.



"The explosion was caused by the detonation of an IED in the town this morning, which injured several people and resulted in material damages."



Earlier on August 22, a similar explosion occurred in the same town where a number of people were injured, according to the Britain-based monitoring group.

Copy Related Stories Syria: Car Bomb Kills 6 in Turkish-controlled Town