COVID-19: Iran Reports over 100 New Deaths

The Iranian health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that over 100 other people had lost their lives due to the coronavirus over the past day.



At least 1,682 more people have been found infected with the coronavirus across Iran since yesterday, taking the tally to 376,894, Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters.



She also pointed out that at least 101 other deaths were registered.



Since the outbreak of the novel virus in Iran, a total of 21,672 people have died from COVID-19, and 325,124 patients recovered.