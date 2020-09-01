Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Tuesday، 01 September 2020 01:42 AM

France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, will visit Baghdad, Iraq, next Wednesday, according to local media reports published on Monday.

A government source revealed that Macron will make his first official visit to Baghdad next Wednesday, pointing out that “The visit of the French President to Baghdad expresses standing by the country in the face of the crisis afflicting it.”

“The French president will meet with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and President Barham Salih,” the source added.
It’s expected that the French president will hold talks with influential politicians as well in Baghdad.


On August 27, French Defense Minister Florence Parly held talks in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region.
Unlike most foreign officials visiting Iraq, Macron will not stop over in Erbil and is instead hoping Kurdish leaders will come to Baghdad to meet him.

