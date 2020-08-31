Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 31 August 2020 11:18 PM

Macron says he will press for Lebanon reform after new PM named

macron bp

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he would press for reforms aimed at dragging Lebanon out of a financial abyss as he began a visit to Beirut hours after Lebanese leaders named diplomat Mustapha Adib new PM on Monday under French pressure.

 

With its economy in deep crisis, a swathe of Beirut in tatters following a huge explosion on Aug. 4, and sectarian tensions rising, Lebanon is facing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war. 


Macron was met at the airport by President Michel Aoun as the French leader made his second visit in less than a month. “So President, it’s been a busy day, hasn’t it,” Macron told Aoun.

 

Macron told reporters said he wanted to “ensure that the government that is formed will implement the necessary reforms.” 


Foreign donors say Lebanon must tackle corruption and waste before they release financial support. 


Senior Lebanese officials said Macron’s mediation was essential in securing agreement on a new prime minister in the 48 hours before consensus emerged on Adib, the former ambassador to Germany. Politicians had been deadlocked last week. 
