Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Monday، 31 August 2020 05:30 PM

Israel has secret talks with Arab, Muslim leaders to normalize ties: PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel has held secret talks with several Arab countries to normalize their relations, a day before Israel's first commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), CGTN reported.

"There are many more unpublicized meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders," Netanyahu said during joint remarks in Jerusalem alongside U.S. President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. 
  
Netanyahu said these Arab leaders "recognize that their true interests are to normalize relations with Israel." 

"Today's breakthrough will become tomorrow's norms," he said. "It will pave the way for other countries to normalize their ties with Israel."
