Palestinians to get peace when they are ready: Kushner

Senior US and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalize a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate peace.



White House senior adviser Jared Kushner added on arrival that Washington would maintain Israel's military edge while advancing its ties to the UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy and a regional power.





Kushner said Palestinians should not be "stuck in the past".



"They have to come to the table. Peace will be ready for them, an opportunity will be ready for them as soon as they are ready to embrace it," said Kushner, part of a US delegation that accompanied Israeli officials on the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE.



