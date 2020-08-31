Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Breaking
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 31 August 2020 04:40 PM

Palestinians to get peace when they are ready: Kushner

2020-08-31T121716Z_2080815232_RC20PI93QJYO_RTRMADP_3_ISRAEL-EMIRATES-USA-3-1024x570

Senior US and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalize a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate peace.


White House senior adviser Jared Kushner added on arrival that Washington would maintain Israel's military edge while advancing its ties to the UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy and a regional power.

Kushner said Palestinians should not be "stuck in the past".


"They have to come to the table. Peace will be ready for them, an opportunity will be ready for them as soon as they are ready to embrace it," said Kushner, part of a US delegation that accompanied Israeli officials on the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE.

Related Stories
Read
534227Image1

Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day 02 September 2020 03:59 PM

cityscape-of-dubai-united-arab-emirates-uae

Saudi Arabia to allow UAE-Israel flights through its airspace 02 September 2020 02:13 PM

111

SDF Finds Two Mass Graves of IS Victims 02 September 2020 12:25 PM

Coronavirus-confirmed-case-file-photo

UAE reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day 01 September 2020 10:55 PM

UN

New U.N. council president stands by dismissal of U.S. sanctions move on Iran 01 September 2020 10:52 PM

borell

EU top diplomat in Libya to push for peace talks 01 September 2020 07:38 PM

uae-israel

UAE, Israel will cooperate on financial services, investment 01 September 2020 07:28 PM

macron

Macron tells Lebanese leaders to reform swiftly or face sanctions 01 September 2020 07:19 PM

Comments