Iran-bakced Hezbollah threatens to kill Israeli soldier for each slain

Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah Sunday threatened to kill an Israeli soldier for every one of its fighters slain by its archfoe Israel, after a combatant was killed in Syria in July, The Defense Post reported.



“The Israeli needs to understand: When you kill one of our fighters, we will kill one of your soldiers,” Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.



Referring to several incidents at the border with Israel in recent weeks, he said: “All this has been taken into account and the time for settling accounts will come.”