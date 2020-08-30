Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
Sunday، 30 August 2020 11:14 PM

ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde

Four Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters were killed during an attack by members of the so-called ISIS terrorist group near al-Dashisha area close to the Iraqi border on Friday, the SDF announced on Sunday.

“Sleeper cells” of the terrorist organization launched another attack, targeting the defense units stationed in al-Dashisha area of Deir al-Zor, four fighters of which were “martyred,” the SDF media center said in a statement.

According to Voice of America, al-Dashisha is a former key Islamic State stronghold and a major corridor for the group to move fighters and resources between Iraq and Syria. The SDF seized it in June 2018.

SDF sources suggest that former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was at one point based in al-Dashisha before moving to Idlib. Baghdadi was killed in a US operation in Syria near the Turkish border in October 2019 with the help of intelligence from the SDF.

On Saturday, the ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack in Tuwaymin in southern Hasakah that allegedly killed five SDF fighters. The SDF has not confirmed the incident. It’s unclear if this is a separate incident from the al-Dashisha attack, with the two locations being near the Iraqi border 34 kilometers apart.

The Tuwaymin attack allegedly occurred as a group of Islamic State fighters was crossing the Iraqi border. They attacked an SDF barracks and seized the Kurdish-led forces’ weapons. After entering Iraq, the suspected terrorists clashed with Iraqi border guards.
