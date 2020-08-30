ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde

Four Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters were killed during an attack by members of the so-called ISIS terrorist group near al-Dashisha area close to the Iraqi border on Friday, the SDF announced on Sunday.



“Sleeper cells” of the terrorist organization launched another attack, targeting the defense units stationed in al-Dashisha area of Deir al-Zor, four fighters of which were “martyred,” the SDF media center said in a statement.



According to Voice of America, al-Dashisha is a former key Islamic State stronghold and a major corridor for the group to move fighters and resources between Iraq and Syria. The SDF seized it in June 2018.



SDF sources suggest that former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was at one point based in al-Dashisha before moving to Idlib. Baghdadi was killed in a US operation in Syria near the Turkish border in October 2019 with the help of intelligence from the SDF.



On Saturday, the ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack in Tuwaymin in southern Hasakah that allegedly killed five SDF fighters. The SDF has not confirmed the incident. It’s unclear if this is a separate incident from the al-Dashisha attack, with the two locations being near the Iraqi border 34 kilometers apart.



The Tuwaymin attack allegedly occurred as a group of Islamic State fighters was crossing the Iraqi border. They attacked an SDF barracks and seized the Kurdish-led forces’ weapons. After entering Iraq, the suspected terrorists clashed with Iraqi border guards.